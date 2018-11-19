Roads to be closed for Lapu feast

Some roads in Lapu-Lapu City will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday for the feast of the Virgin of the Rule.

Lapu-Lapu City Police director Limuel Obon ordered all policemen to be alert and to secure the people.

Devotees from Cebu City are advised to use the ferry boats as heavy traffic is expected in the two bridges.

Coronation night of the Miss Lapu-Lapu 2018 will also be held on Tuesday night.