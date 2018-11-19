Magpale to present documents vs Gwen on Balili lot deal

Cebu Vice Governor Agnes Magale will present the necessary documents on the controversial Balili lot transaction entered into by Gwen Garcia years ago during a three-day hearing of the Sandiganbayan in Cebu next week.

The case conference is set from November 26 to 28.

Magpale said she already testified at the Sandiganbayan in Manila last week.

The main trial on the graft case against Garcia was set on January 30-31, 2019.