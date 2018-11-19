Suspect refuses to name suppliers of P39M drugs

But police believe 3.3kg contraband came from Luzon

His lips are sealed.

Authorities failed to get the names of the possible suppliers of the P39 million worth of shabu they confiscated on Sunday after the suspect, Jeffrey Jade Cabaron, refused to cooperate in their investigation.

Senior Supt. Royina Garma, Cebu City Police Director said that Cabaron refused to talk to operatives.

At past 1 a.m. on Sunday, police arrested Cabaron inside his rented apartment in San Jose St. Sitio Caimato, Barangay Tisa where they confiscated what was to be their biggest haul this year: 3.3 kilos of crystal meth (shabu) worth a staggering P39 million.

Base on the amount of illegal drugs seized from him, authorities have classified the 26-year-old suspect as a level 1 high value target.

Garma believes that the drugs are from Luzon based on their color.

She said that the shabu recovered from Cabaron were yellowish and brown in color which are similar to those confiscated in Metro Manila.

Garma said that this kind of shabu is of lower class compared to the ones with a white crystalline color but has the same value.

Meanwhile, Cebu City Councilor Dave Tumulak said he welcomes and supports the suggestion of the police for the city to pass an ordinance regulating house rentals as a means to prevent criminals from staying in the city.

The police made the proposal following the arrest of Cabaron who is actually from Barangay Suba-Pasil.

But before such an ordinance could be inacted, Tumulak, who is the deputy mayor on police matters, urged those who are renting houses and bed spaces to impose a thorough background check on prospective tenants, and to cooperate with the police whenever crimes are reported in their area.

“If ever the police has any queries on crimes reported within their vicinities, they should not hesitate on providing any information to help in the investigation,” Tumulak added.

Tumulak and Cebu City Vice Mayor Edgardo Labella lauded the local police for apprehending ‘big-time’ drug pushers such as Cabaron.

Tumulak said he will be filing a resolution to commend the operatives who joined in the operation that led to the arrest of Cabaron.

“We’re grateful for each of the police who conducted the operation. At least, this is to boost their morale, and to send a strong signal that the city government and the Philippine National Police work hand-in-hand in addressing illegal drugs,” he said.

Labella, on the other hand, said the incident should serve as a reminder to the public to trust the police.

“We would like to congratulate the police, and that we should continue on trusting the police because they are doing their job.

This is also why we should express support to them because the deeply-rooted problem on illegal drugs has always been the concern of our President (Rodrigo Duterte),” added Labella.