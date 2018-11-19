Police probe persons of interest in Jayson slay

POLICE investigators have invited the two “persons of interest” in the killing of 25-year-old call center nurse Cristina Jayson as they narrowed down the motive of the murder to personal grudge and a love triangle.

In a press conference on Monday, Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) Director Senior Supt. Royina Garma said that they are in the process of interrogating the two persons of interest in the hope of obtaining vital information from the two about the crime.

“But they are not yet considered as suspects. Iniimbestigahan pa natin sila (we will still investigate them),” said Garma.

Jayson was shot in the forehead at 1:35 a.m. of Saturday which was her birthday, near her rented house in Joseville Subdivision, in Barangay Bacayan, Cebu City.

Her valuables were not taken by the suspect/s.

Garma said that they already secured footage from the closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras from three establishments in IT Park where one of the persons of interest was seen from Friday evening to Saturday morning.

Garma said that love triangle and personal grudge may have been the reasons why Jayson was killed.

Jayson is the second call center worker killed since last month.

Meanwhile, officials from the Cebu IT-BPM Organization (CIB.O) said that while efforts by the Cebu City Government to provide free transportation for night shift workers is a good move, more has to be done.

“Working at night has its risks but the plan of the city government to provide more transpo at night will be much welcomed,” said CIB.O Managing Director Wilfredo “Jun” Sa-a Jr.

“Physical presence of roving tanods at the barangay level may also be a deterrent to these incidents,” he added.

The CIB.O is setting a meeting with executives from different BPO companies to discuss ways on preventing crimes against their workers from happening again.

Sa-a said that they are also coordinating with the city government on their plans to address security and safety concerns.

The CIB.O will then relay these plans to the different companies.

“So far the executives of BPOs are officially waiting for the LGU’s plans so they can also complement their resources to these plans. Our LGU has been very responsive to the needs of our industry and we continue to be optimistic that they will take actions to support our industry,” Sa-a said.

CIB.O President Gregg Gabison also added that aside from providing free transportation, the local government should also intensify police visibility and have more roving patrol cars.

Gabison said that some BPO companies are already looking for their own ways to complement the city’s plans to ensure the safety of call center agents.

Among these is providing sleeping quarters for BPO workers finishing their shifts by midnight or early dawn.

With this, workers can just wait until sunrise to go home, which is much safer.

“And for some, specifically for software developers or programmers can allow work-from-home scheme. Jun, I and the CIB.O Board will be setting a meeting with our members about this,” Gabison said.