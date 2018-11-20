Viral video of motorcycle driver, goat nets 4M views

Grave to guys..akala nyo guys aso lng kaya gumawa nito…pero mas magaling to mga tol ..isang kambing tol..panoorin nyo mga tol… Posted by Gen O'neil Cisneros Valiao on Thursday, November 8, 2018

It’s not just dogs and cats that make great pets for people.

This was evident in a video that went viral in social media showing a goat riding on board a motorcycle whose driver passed by a bakery in Dumaguete City.

The video showed the goat playfully asking for a slice of bread from his master before they left the area.

Posted by Gen O’neil Cisneros Valiao, the video generated four million views and 100,000 shares as of 2:47 pm.