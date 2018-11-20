Palma tells priests to open churches to TD Samuel evacuees

Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma has directed priests in the archdiocese to open the doors of their churches to evacuees who may be forced to flee their homes to escape the wrath of Tropical Depression Samuel.

He said that churches should be open to everyone, irregardless of their religion.

Palma said in an interview on Tuesday morning that churches could become ideal evacuation centers in addition to barangay gymnasiums and schools.

As of 2 p.m. today, Pagasa said that Samuel continued to move west-northwestward towards Samar-Leyte-Dinagat area.

The weather disturbance is expected to make a landfall in Eastern Samar and Dinagat Island tonight before it heads for Cebu on Wednesday morning.