Lani Misalucha and David Ezra in Mandani Bay’s thanks giving concert

Thank you couldn’t be more intense! To articulate this profound expression of gratitude, Mandani Bay rolls out the red carpet for multi-awarded performer Lani Misalucha and promising thespian David Ezra in its Thanksgiving Concert with Asia’s Nightingale on Tuesday, November 20, 2018 at The Tent at Mandani Bay.

Co-presented by Cathay Pacific, the by-invitation-only concert promises a night of passionate performances from MTV Southeast Asia’s Asia’s Nightingale and Ezra, Aliw Awards’ Best New Artist of 2015.

The thanksgiving concert is an annual tradition for Mandani Bay. The real estate powerhouse celebrates each fruitful year with thanksgiving offerings to its clients and partners.

Counted among very few who have stayed throughout the inundations in the entertainment scene, Cebuana Lani Misalucha is known for her flawless delivery of the “Queen of the Night” aria from The Magic Flute opera and other unforgettable outings. She sings pop, rock, jazz, soul and opera with equal aplomb earning the adulation of fans, peers, and even critics. She is flying in exclusively for Mandani Bay.

Ezra broke into the music scene in the early 2000s carrying the unmistakable brand of his mother, Dulce, but soon created a name for himself, first as lead guitarist for a rock band, moving into the pop classical group ‘The FORTE-nors’ before evolving into a well-applauded solo artist, both in theater and on the concert stage.

With such a powerful combination of voices, The Thanksgiving Concert with Asia’s Nightingale promises to be another memorable Mandani Bay party, an evening of impeccable entertainment delivered by the best, another signature Mandani Bay event.