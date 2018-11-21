Eraserheads to release remastered debut album for 25th anniversary

OPM fans are in for a treat as the Eraserheads is set to release its debut album “Ultraelectromagneticpop!” anew on Spotify and other digital platforms this Friday, Nov. 23.

Eraserheads frontman Ely Buendia on Tuesday announced the news via his social media accounts.

“Relive the memories of this groundbreaking Filipino music milestone,” Buendia said of the upcoming release.

The remastered 25th anniversary edition was done by “legendary” audio engineer Bernie Grundman, who has worked on Grammy-award winning records.

Grundman has worked with Earth, Wind & Fire, Prince, Michael Jackson, among others.

Released in 1993, “Ultraelectromagneticpop!” includes some of Eraserheads hit songs such as “Pare Ko,” “Toyang,” “Ligaya” and “Tindahan ni Aling Nena.”