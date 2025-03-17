Solar power plant breaks ground in Daanbantayan

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Civil works have officially begun for the 150-megawatt solar power plant in Daanbantayan, northern Cebu, a project aimed at addressing power demand and costs in the region.

The Cebu Provincial Government led the ceremonial groundbreaking and capsule-laying at a Capitol-owned property in Brgy. Talisay on Sunday, March 16.

The power plant will rise on a 185-hectare lot and will be developed, operated, and maintained by Acciona Energia Global, a Spanish infrastructure firm that was also involved in the construction of the Cebu-Cordova bridge.

In attendance during Sunday’s event were Spanish Ambassador to the Philippines Miguel Utray, Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia, Vice Gov. Hilario Davide III, Daanbantayan Mayor Sun Shimura, and Acciona representatives led by its chairman and CEO, Jose Manuel Entrecanales.

Executives from Power Construction Corp. of China, more commonly known as PowerChina, were also present during the groundbreaking activity. The Beijing-based PowerChina, a state-owned enterprise specializing in engineering, was tapped as the project’s contractor.

The solar power plant is the Capitol’s first public-private partnership (PPP) involving renewable energy, its media arm, Sugbo News, reported.

Last year, the province entered into an agreement to build, transfer, and operate the project, which aims to inject an additional 150 megawatts into Cebu and Central Visayas’ power supply.

Under the agreement, Acciona will fund the construction and will have exclusive rights to operate and maintain the power plant for 25 years. After that, it will be turned over to the provincial government. /clorenciana

