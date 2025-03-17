Tragic weekend: Separate family feuds escalate to violence in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 52-year-old man from Argao town in southern Cebu died after his own nephew reportedly shot him dead while a 73-year-old father from Cebu City landed in jail as two family feuds ended in violence over the weekend.

The Argao Police Station in southern Cebu arrested a certain Sany Solis for allegedly killing his own uncle, identified as Dindo Datuin Solis on Sunday, March 16.

Authorities ruled personal grudge as the motive.

READ

Police nab 8 gun-for-hire men linked to recent Cebu shootings

Cebu City: Recent shootings not a cause for alarm, say police

4 people injured in shooting at Filipino restaurant parking lot

The crime took place around 6 p.m. in Sitio Tipolo, Brgy. Mabasa in the family’s residence, which began as a verbal argument between Dindo and his brother, who is Sany’s father.

A few moments later, Sany arrived in the scene on board his motorcycle.

According to initial findings from the police, the victim allegedly started taunting Sany, mocking and calling him names for not having completed his education.

The uncle and nephew immediately exchanged words until Sany reportedly threatened his uncle, Dindo, for a gunfight. Then the suspect allegedly fired his gun, and hit the victim on the chest.

Dindo was declared dead on the spot. Pursuing police arrested Sany a few hours after they received the alert from concerned citizens.

Meanwhile, in Cebu City, located approximately 90 kilometers north of Argao town, a father was accused of hacking his own son last Saturday, March 15.

The reason was the still the same: personal grudge.

The suspect, identified as Norberto Giray Montillana, got mad after his 36-year-old son, Horace, barged into their room in the family’s residence in Sitio Ipil-Ipil, Brgy. Babag 2 around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Horace was allegedly drunk, and screamed at Norberto that he wanted to him.

The victim apparently charged towards the suspect, and the two got into a physical fight that ended with the latter hacking the former.

Horace was rushed to a nearby hospital where he is currently confinded for treatment while his father, Norberto, remains under the custody of the police as of this report.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP