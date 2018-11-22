Tropical Storm Man-Yi to enter PAR on Sunday or Monday — Pagasa



TROPICAL STORM MAN-YI WILL BE NAMED ‘TOMAS’ ON ENTERING PAR

The state weather bureau on Thursday said it is tracking a new storm outside the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR).

Tropical Storm Man-Yi (international name) is expected to enter PAR on Sunday or Monday, weather specialist Gener Quitlong said.

While Man-Yi is expected to intensify into a typhoon, it is not forecast to make landfall. When it enters PAR, it will be named “Tomas.”

Man-Yi was last spotted 2,460 kilometers east of Mindanao, packing maximum sustained winds of 85 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gusts of up to 105 kph.

It was moving west northwest at 45 kph.

Meanwhile, Signal No. 1 remained over Palawan due to Tropical Depression “Samuel.”

It made landfall early Thursday over Roxas, Palawan and is already out of land, Quitlong said.

Tropical Depression “Samuel,” which was moving at 25 kph, is expected to exit PAR on Friday.