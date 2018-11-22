Centcom has new chief

THE Armed Forces’ Central Command (Centcom) had a change of leadership yesterday as Lt. Gen. Paul Atal turned over command to Maj. Gen. Noel Clement in simple rites at Centcom headquarters.

Atal will report back to Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City, 11 months after he assumed command of Centcom last Dec. 8.

In his farewell speech, Atal said the Centcom performed well despite limited personnel and resources.

He considered the Naga City landslide incident as one of the challenges in his tenure and thanked all stakeholders for supporting Centcom.

“Without your active support, we will never accomplish our mission. Ultimately, we will not win each war on the battlefield but we hope to win the hearts and minds of every barangay,” Atal said.

Atal’s successor, Maj. Gen. Clement also called on stakeholders to support Centcom especially in reducing the armed capability of the communist insurgents in Central Visayas.

Clement served as chief of the Army’s 10th Infantry Division (10th ID) in Compostela Valley before his assignment to Centcom.

He said he will focus their efforts in ensuring peaceful and orderly midterm elections in the region next year.

“We have to make sure that our people can elect the right people without anybody threatening them or intimidating them for specific groups by working with (stakeholders) especially Comelec,” he said.