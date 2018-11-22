Cebu City to have new pay parking services

Colon, P. del Rosario streets as pilot areas

Instead of ticket booklets, Cebu City’s traffic aides will soon use handheld devices to monitor and implement pay-parking services to motorists.

This after city officials signed an agreement with private firm Tokagawa Global Corp., yesterday to modernize pay parking services.

Councilor Jerry Guardo, deputy mayor on transportation, said Tokagawa will start issuing these devices and other equipment in pay parking areas in Colon, P. Del Rosario and Pelaez Streets and 20 more within two weeks from now.

“That’s what we agreed during the City Council’s executive session last month, that they will begin to modernize on-street pay-parking. It will be at no cost to the city government, and this will last for three years,” Guardo said.

Based on their proposal to the City Council, Tokagawa officials said they will issue handheld parking devices to Cebu City Hall’s traffic aides.

“Once the vehicle is parked, the parking attendant will immediately input the vehicle details, such as the plate number, and swipe the parking card on the device. The device will then print a receipt and the vehicle can now be parked at the designated area,” the company’s written proposal read.

Should it prove successful, Guardo said they will expand these services to more parking areas in Cebu City.

Cebu City’s traffic aides usually collect parking fees manually and pay parking revenue was pegged at P8.3 million this year.

“During the executive session, it was also revealed that the city’s income is projected to increase to P8.7 million,” Guardo said.

He said all 72 parking collectors and enforcers of the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) will be hired by Tokagawa.

“The Human Resource and Development Office is now in the process to supervise their transition,” Guardo said.