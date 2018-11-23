3 drug suspects killed in Talisay City

Three suspected drug personalities were killed in a police operation in Barangay Lawaan, Talisay City, Cebu this afternoon.

Chief Superintendent Debold Sinas, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), revealed that the three suspects were the target of the Drug Enforcement Unit of the Talisay City police.

The three were killed during a hot pursuit operation, he said.

Superintendent Marlu Conag, Talisay City Police chief, said they could not release the names of the three suspects at this time as the Scene of the Crime Operatives (Soco) were still gathering evidences at the crime scene.