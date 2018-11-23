Three killed in hot pursuit operation

A hot pursuit operation against a drug suspect who escaped after shooting a policeman, resulted to the death of three persons suspected of dealing drugs.

PO1 Jaylord Joseph Taping was part of the police team lead by Chief Insp. Ardioletito which was conducting pre-operation surveillance on Rolando Valdez and his alleged cohorts identified as a certain Arniel Hernane aka “Alvin” and a certain Jospeh, aka “Dugyot” in Sitio Mananga, Barangay Tabunok, Talisay City after receiving reports of Valdez’s illegal drug activities.

Apparently sensing the presence of the authorities, Valdez allegedly fired his gun, prompting the policemen to seek cover.

The police saw Taping slump down clutching his chest, so they immediately brought him to the hospital, giving Valdez a chance to flee.

According to Talisay City Police Director, Supt. Marlu Conag, Valdez was a former inmate, who was jailed for illegal firearms. It was only recently that they received information that he was allegedly dealing drugs in Mananga, he added.

A hot pursuit operation was launched by the Talisay Police in San Jose Village, Barangay Lawaan 3, where some witnesses said the suspects were hiding.

Supt. Janeth Rafter, provincial police information officer, said that upon arriving at the two-storey house, they were fired upon by the suspects, prompting the authorities to enter the house, where another exchange of fire happened.

After the smoke cleared, the bodies of the suspects were sprawled on the floor.

The slain suspects were identified as Alvin and Dugyot and a certain Ramonito Maneja, alias “Duterte”. They were brought to the hospital but were declared dead on arrival.

Rafter said Maneja is a known drug peddler. They are now determining whether Maneja and Valdez have a connection.

Taping meanwhile was awarded a Medalya ng Sugatang Magiting na Pulis by Police Regional Director, Chief Supt. Debold Sinas, at his hospital bed yesterday afternoon.

One Time Big Time

In Cebu City, at least 15 suspected drug personalities were arrested in an One Time Big Time Operation (OTBT) of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) on Friday.

Unlike the operation in Talisay City, however, there were no fatalities during this police operation.

“We conducted buy bust operations all over the city. And this is simultaneous,” said CCPO Director, Senior Supt. Royina Garma during a press conference yesterday.

The police conducted 25 buy bust operations and implemented a search warrant.

“Actually we concentrated on two barangays on this operation of ours. But I cannot divulge yet since the operations are still on going,” Garma added.

Initial reports showed that the police team was also able to confiscate more or less 100 grams of illegal drugs with an estimated value of P1.3 million. Police say a kilo of shabu now sells for P12 million.

Garma said that the synchronized enhanced managing police operations (Sympo) is considered as “follow up operations”.

“Kasi yung mga hinuhuli natin ngayon (on Friday) ito yung lumalabas sa mga interview at imbestigasiyon natin sa mga nahuli natin from past drug operations,” said Garma.

(The names of the persons arrested surfaced during our investigation of drug suspects arrested in previous operations)

Garma said that as of yesterday, there were no casualties among the subjects of the buy bust and on the police side.

“Walang na- engage (into fire fight) kasi wala namang lumaban. Ganun naman yan, kung walang lumaban hindi naman mag eengage ang police (into fire fight),” said Garma.