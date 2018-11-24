2 nabbed in Talisay drug bust

A total of P2 million worth of illegal drugs were seized from two drug suspects during a drug bust in Barangay Linao, Talisay City on Saturday morning (November 24).

The suspects were identified as Jovanie Cabrillos, 28 and his live-in partner Shiera Mae Abatayo, 27 who both arrested inside their residence.

According to Senior Insp. Alejandro Batobalonos, the operation stemmed after two weeks of surveillance.

The operation was conducted by the operatives of the Provincial Intelligence Branch together with the Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit of the Cebu Provincial Police Office.

Suspects are now detained at the Cebu Provincial Police stockade pending the filing of charges against them.