Man arrested for illegal possession of firearms, drugs

A pedicab driver was arrested for illegal possession of drugs and unlicensed firearms in Barangay Suba, Cebu City.

The suspect was identified as Jhon Daan, 26, from Sitio Sto. Niño.

According to belated report, authorities were conducting a foot patrol in the area.

Police noticed that the suspect was holding a revolver prompting them to arrest the suspect. They also seized several pieces of suspected shabu from the suspect.

The suspect is now detained at Cebu City Police precinct pending the filing of charges against him.