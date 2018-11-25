Alert level 2 raised in Mount Kanlaon

Government officials and the public are discouraged from entering the four-kilometer radius danger zone of the Mt. Kanlaon because of the possibility of sudden and hazardous steam-driven or phreatic eruptions.

Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) has raised alert level status in the area which means that “the volcano is undergoing a moderate level of unrest due to probable intrusion of magma at depth that may or may not lead to a magmatic eruption.

A Philvocs advisory issued today said that they have also recorded at least one volcanic earthquake in the last 24 hours.

“Civil aviation authorities must also advise pilots to avoid flying close to the volcano summit as ejecta from any sudden phreatic eruption can be hazardous to aircraft,” said the Philvocs advisory.