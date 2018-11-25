CPDRC jail guard shot dead

By Nestle Semilla | November 25,2018 - 09:54 AM

A jail guard of Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center (CPDRC) was shot dead on Sunday morning, November 25.

Jessie Castañares, 33, was supposed to escort an inmate confined in Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMCC).

But before Castañares can, he was shot dead along I.Limkakeng and Happy Valley St., Brgy. Guadalupe, Cebu City.

The victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds on his body.

Senior Insp. Dexter Basirgo, Guadalupe Police Station chief, said that while Castañares was traversing the said street around past 2 a.m., two unidentified male shot him dead.

“We are looking into personal grudge as the motive,” said Basirgo.