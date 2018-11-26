Osmeña promises 14th month pay, P25K extra bonuses for Toledo City employees

Regular employees of the Toledo City Hall are expected to have a very Merry Christmas this year.

In a message which he delivered in this morning’s flag raising ceremony, Mayor John Henry Osmeña announced that employees will be getting their 14th month pay plus extra bonuses amounting to P25,000 on December 16, 2018.

Osmeña’s announcement solicited loud cheers and applauses from city hall employees who were present.

A recording of the mayor’s message was posted on the Toledo City Government Facebook page at noontime today.

Others who were present during the flag raising ceremony held at the City Hall grounds were Councilors Merly Abad, Joie Perales, Leo Dolino, Solly Abellanosa, Jay Sigue and Sanguniang Kabataan Federation President Francis Marvin Prahinog.

Osmeña said that increases in employees pays and other benefits are among the legacies that he would leave behind during his five-year term as city mayor which started on July 1, 2013.

“Mo ingon ko nga ang akong dakung garbo mao nga kwentaha ra gud ninyo ang inyong mag sweldo ug bonuses nga nadawat sukad sa pista sa 1 sa Hulyo sa 2013 hangtud karon. Daku kaayo ug na umento,” he said.