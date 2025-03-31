PH not ready for 7.7-magnitude quake similar to Myanmar – OCD

MANILA, Philippines — The country is not yet prepared to face a magnitude 7.7 earthquake like the one that struck central Myanmar last March 28, according to the Office of the Civil Defense.

OCD Administrator Undersecretary Ariel Nepomuceno said on Monday that their preparation has two levels — the “duck, cover, and hold” and checking of structures and houses nationwide.

“Hindi natin pwede pagandahin yung sagot; kailangan maghabol pa po tayo talaga kasi dalawa yung lebel ng paghahanda,” Nepomuceno said in an interview over Radyo 630 when asked if the Philippines is ready in case a magnitude 7.7 earthquake occurs in the country.

(We cannot sugarcoat the answer; we need to double the time because we have two levels of preparation.)

“Ang lagi lang po nating nakikita yung pangalawang lebel yung tinatawag na ‘duck, cover, and hold’ yan po ay reaksyon lamang pag nagkaroon ng malakas na lindol. Ang unang lebel ay mas mahalaga po ang engineering solutions. Yung ating mga gusali, bahay, mga istraktura, mga tulay yan ba ay matatag para kayanin niya yung alog ng lupa kapag nagkaroon ng malakas na lindol,” he explained.

(And we usually see the second level, the duck, cover, and hold, which is only a reaction to a strong quake. The first level is more important, the engineering solutions. Are the establishments, houses, structures, and bridges strong enough to sustain the ground shaking caused by an earthquake?)

Based on reports, the number of people who died due to the Myanmar earthquake has climbed to 1,600 people, while countless others are still buried.

According to a preview of a special report by the risk assessment and consultancy firm PSA Philippines Consultancy Inc. PSA: In 2019, at least 52,000 may die and 500,000 others may sustain injuries if a 7.2 magnitude earthquake hits Metro Manila.

