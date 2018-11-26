Application for gun ban exemption to start December 1

The Commission on Election (COMELEC) will start accepting the applications for gun ban exemption on December 1, 2018.

Comelec, however, clarified that high-risk individuals are the only ones who will be exempted in the gun ban.

According to Election Supervisor, Lionel Marco Castillano high-risk individuals are those who received serious threats which will be assessed and verified by the police.

The Comelec gun ban will start on January 13, 2019, to June 2019.