CCTO to implement new road scheme near Mambaling underpass project

The Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) has implemented a new traffic scheme on the second day of the opening of the side roads of the multi-billion underpass project in Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City.

CCTO Operations Chief Francisco Ouano said the side roads will prioritize northbound PUJ’s during peak hours (from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m.).

Ouano added that this will prevent students and workers from being late.

The usual lanes will resume by 9 am.