CCTO to implement new road scheme near Mambaling underpass project
The Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) has implemented a new traffic scheme on the second day of the opening of the side roads of the multi-billion underpass project in Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City.
CCTO Operations Chief Francisco Ouano said the side roads will prioritize northbound PUJ’s during peak hours (from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m.).
Ouano added that this will prevent students and workers from being late.
The usual lanes will resume by 9 am.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.