Former Danao mayor Boy Durano passes away

Former Danao City Mayor Ramon “Boy” Durano Jr. died of cancer last Saturday, November 24.

This was confirmed by Cebu Vice Gov. Agnes Magpale, who is a relative of Durano.

Magpale said that the former public officer had been staying in the hospital for about two months before he died at 11 p.m. on Saturday (Nov. 24).

Magpale said that the body of the public official was cremated.

His ashes, according to Magpale, were brought to the family’s mausoleum in Danao City on Sunday (Nov. 25).