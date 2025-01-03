China virus outbreak? Public urged to stop sharing unverified reports

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) has issued a public advisory urging Filipinos not to spread unverified information about an alleged international health concern involving a reported virus outbreak in China.

The advisory reported the absence of confirmation from Chinese authorities or the World Health Organization (WHO) regarding the alleged outbreak, which has sparked concern following a surge of alarming social media posts.

Social media users have widely shared claims about Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), a virus that reportedly causes symptoms similar to influenza and COVID-19.

These posts include unverified allegations of overwhelmed hospitals, crematories, and even a declared state of emergency in China. However, neither Chinese health officials nor the WHO have substantiated these claims.

On January 2, the Economic Times reported circulating videos showing crowded hospitals and speculation about the spread of multiple viruses, including HMPV, influenza A, Mycoplasma pneumoniae, and COVID-19.

Despite these reports, the WHO and Chinese authorities have not confirmed any epidemic or emergency declaration.

In a public advisory released on January 3, the DOH clarified:

“Reliable sources currently do not support circulating posts on social media about an alleged international health concern. There is no confirmation from either the cited country or the World Health Organization (WHO).”

The DOH reassured the public that the Philippines is part of the WHO’s International Health Regulations (IHR) network, which ensures robust disease surveillance systems and timely updates on global health concerns.

The agency emphasized its commitment to verifying information and keeping the public informed without causing undue alarm.

Filipinos were strongly urged to refrain from sharing questionable online sources or speculative posts.

“Let us not spread misinformation and confusion,” the DOH reiterated in its statement.

This advisory comes at a critical juncture, just a year after the Philippines lifted its nationwide state of public health emergency following the prolonged battle against COVID-19.

Health officials are keen to prevent a repeat of the widespread panic and misinformation that marked the early days of the pandemic.

While the WHO has yet to validate the alleged outbreak in China, it continues to call for greater transparency from Chinese authorities.

“We continue to call on China to share data and access so we can understand the origins of COVID-19. This is a moral and scientific imperative,” the WHO said in a recent statement.

The DOH reminded the public to rely only on credible sources and official statements for information about global health concerns. Health authorities remain vigilant and are committed to ensuring that Filipinos stay informed, educated, and prepared without succumbing to unnecessary fear. /clorenciana

