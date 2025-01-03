Businessman loses over P3.5M in cash, valuables in armed robbery in Banawa

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — A businessman was robbed by three unknown individuals in Villa Quijano, Forest Hills, Banawa in Brgy. Guadalupe, Cebu City, on December 31, 2024, at around 12:40 a.m.

The victim was identified as Remark Broa, 21 years old, a native of Tabuelan town who recently resided there.

Broa owns cellular shops situated in different malls in Cebu.

The suspects took from Broa P2.5 million worth of cash, as well as jewelry and a cellular phone totaling almost P1 million.

The suspects also took other documents, such as his passport and ATM cards.

In an interview with CDN Digital, the victim said that when he arrived at the house he rented, he went out of his driven vehicle to open the gate.

He went back and drove his vehicle inside the parking area of his rented house.

He noticed the suspects who had parked their motorcycle across his rented house.

When he got out of his vehicle, he hurriedly closed his gate.

Two of the suspects grabbed him and pointed a gun at him, while the other suspect remained on the motorcycle and served as a lookout.

“Gisud nako akong sakyanan, tapos ninaog napod ko kay akong i-close ang gate kay ni-aksyon naman sila ug sulod unya murag dili taga didto ba. Didto nako nila gi-akbayan na, gi-ambush nako nila,” Broa said.

The suspects taped his hands and mouth and laid him on the ground.

The suspects then went inside his vehicle and took his cash amounting to P2.5 million inside a paper bag; two chain necklaces worth P135,000; a rope necklace worth P40,000; a pendant worth P25,000; a watch worth P200,000; a bracelet worth P85,000; a chain worth P20,000; a ring worth P300,000; and a cellular phone worth P36,000.

They also took his passport and ATM cards.

The money was proceeds of his business, and the victim planned to deposit it in the bank.

The incident was caught on the CCTV footage of the victim’s house.

After the suspects left, Broa was able to untie the tape from his hands and mouth and immediately asked for help from his siblings and friends.

They immediately sought assistance from the barangay and reported the incident to Guadalupe Police Station.

“Katong pag-usang adlaw, nangayo mi ug update murag nabastos mi kay gusto namo mangayo og police report ba kay gusto namo naay police report kay magkuha ko ug bag-ong passport, sim card ug ATM card, ug daghan pa gyud hurot, giingnan man nuon mi nga balik lang, ayaw mo sige ug dali-dali. Kung magdali-dali mo, pagkuha mo ug inyong investigator kay dili lang kamo among gi-trabaho,” he added.

The police have not yet issued any statement about the incident. /clorenciana

