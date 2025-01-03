Baguio: Teen sees unconscious man on street, does CPR, saves him

BAGUIO CITY – For 16-year-old Juan Carlos “JC” Sumbad of Barangay Pinget here, one decisive moment turned him into a hero.

On Dec. 4, while riding a jeepney, Sumbad spotted a man lying face down on the street in Dizon Subdivision.

Without hesitation, he jumped out of the vehicle to assist Victor Chua, a 64-year-old heart patient who had suffered a heart attack.

Sumbad, a student at the Special Education (SPED) Center, had learned Basic Life Support (BLS) and Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) through the school’s disaster and emergency response program.

Using these skills, he performed CPR, ultimately saving Chua’s life.

Victor Chua Jr., the patient’s son, expressed profound gratitude for Sumbad’s quick thinking and response.

“Medical responders said that if not for JC’s quick thinking and response, my father wouldn’t have survived,” he said.

Chua has since been discharged from intensive care and is preparing for a heart bypass operation.

Emergency responder and trainer Jimmy Ceralde emphasized the importance of knowing CPR and BLS.

“Seconds matter in emergencies. A delay can mean the difference between life and death,” Ceralde, who regularly conducts free training sessions, said, recalling a recent incident where his training allowed him to save a choking teacher with the Heimlich maneuver.

The Philippine Cardiology Society continues to advocate CPR education under the “Samboy Lim Law,” which integrates CPR into the K-12 curriculum.

Named after the basketball star who suffered a life-threatening heart attack in 2015, the law aims to equip more individuals with lifesaving skills.

As the holidays bring a surge in health emergencies, among them strokes and heart attacks, health experts urge everyone to prioritize health and preparedness.

“Immediate response is critical,” nurse Jenee Austria of the Department of Health said. “Knowing CPR can save a loved one’s life.”

Sumbad’s story is a testament to the power of preparedness and the impact one trained individual can make in an emergency. (PNA)

