Comelec to start processing applications of exemption

ELECTION GUN BAN

The Commisson on Elections (Comelec) will accept applications for exemption of the election gun ban starting December 1, Saturday.

The election gun ban will be in effect from January 13 to June 12, 2019, in connection with the May 13, 2019 election or 90 days before the election and 30 days after the election.

Applications for a Certificate of Authority to Carry Firearms will be forwarded to the Committee on the Ban on Firearms and Security Personnel in the Central Office of Comelec.

Election Supervisor Atty. Lionel Marco Castillano said only high-risk individuals or those who received serious threats will be exempted in the gun ban.

They will also have to undergo assessment and verification by the Philippine National Police (PNP).

“Kadtong high-risk individuals, kadtong naay mga threat sa ilang life, as verified by the PNP, ang hatagan ug exemption sa gun ban,” Castillano said.

(Only high-risk individuals, or who have death threats, as verified by the PNP, will be given exempted.)

“In fact, it’s so rigid that the chief of PNP is the one who will issue the certification that you are a high-risk individual,” he added.

Civilians who have not received any threats but are active in shooting competitions may also apply for exemption.

Castillano, however, explained that there will be limitations to carrying their firearms and that they should be members of a shooting organization.

He said that they can only carry their firearm from their house to the place where the shooting competition is held.

He also said security guards may be exempted from the gun ban, but their agency needs to submit an application before the Comelec.

“They are only allowed to possess their firearms kun asa ra pod sila na-detail. Dili nila pwede dal-on ilang firearm going home. Human sa ilang duty, bilin ra pud na didto,” he added.

On December 5, the PNP in Central Visayas and Comelec officials will meet to discuss preparations for the implementation of the gun ban.

He also expressed his gratitude to the PNP for already conducting checkpoints even if the election period has not started yet because this will help a lot in preventing criminal activities such as the use of loose firearms and guns-for-hire.