Suspected pusher killed, four others arrested in Talisay buy bust

A suspected drug pusher was killed while four others were arrested in a drug bust operation in Barangay Jaclupan, Talisay City at 6:30 a.m. today (November 27).

The fatality was identified as Junje Macaraya, a resident of Sitio Mananga 1, Barangay Tabunok.

Senior Insp. Alejandro Batobalonos, head of the Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit (PDEU), said that Macaraya was the subject of their early morning operation.

The arrested persons were identified as Engilie Cosep, Eusebio Abalo, Edu Manzani, and Edison Abarquez.

Batobalonos said that Cosep was Macaraya’s cohort in his illegal drugs business.

PIB operatives confiscated around 53.2 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated value of P627,760.