BE Resort Mactan lights first Christmas Tree

Despite scattered rain showers and stifling rush hour traffic around the Mactan bridge on the eve of November 10, BE Resort, Mactan lit their very first Christmas tree together with their lobby and beach décor, in a modest ceremonial event. This would be the first tree lighting since the hotel’s inception in 2008.

The simple gathering was attended by guest of honor, Lapu-lapu City Tourism Office head Hembler Mendoza, members of Enrison Land Inc. board of directors, and hotel guests. With the theme of a classic “Pasko’ng Pinoy”, attendees were served various bite-size kakanin items, including puto bumbong, and enjoyed with sago’t gulaman and cucumber juice, with these being some classic favourite Pinoy Christmas fare. The brief programme also featured entertainment from some talented BE Mactan staff, while the highlight of the evening was the performance of the Children’s Joy Foundation (CJF) rondalla—a non-government non-profit organization that provides temporary food and shelter, as well as counselling for underprivileged children and they delighted attendees with a performance of medleys of Christmas carols while playing their own instruments and engaging dance moves.

Once the ceremonies concluded, the CJF kids and team were treated to a film-showing of a Christmas-themed animated movie and their own mini-buffet, while special guests enjoyed a Pasko’ng Pinoy-themed special dinner buffet at Salt Restaurant & Bar. Also watch out for Christmas treats and the special Havana-themed beach-front NYE countdown party with live entertainment, a DJ, and a fireworks display, at BE Resorts, Mactan this holiday season.

For inquiries and reservations, call (032) 236 8888 or contact info@beresorts.com.