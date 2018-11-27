44 erring cops taught values

FORTY-four police officers from the Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO) completed a 45-day values formation sessions at the Cebu provincial headquarters.

Senior Supt. Manuel Abrugena, CPPO director, said in an interview on Tuesday that the 44 police officers had been relieved from their posts for violating various rules as a member of the police force.

They were caught by the inspection team visiting the police stations in the province in the previous months, were relieved from their posts and assigned at the Provincial Holding Administration Unit of the CPPO.

Abrugena said that the 44 police officers would be allowed to go back to their respective stations but they would be closely monitored.

He said that if they would be caught again violating police rules then they would be assigned to police stations outside the province.