Jail guard-inmate link eyed in killings

THE Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) is investigating the alleged link of the killing of a jail guard last Sunday to the killing of a high-profile inmate in the Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center (CPDRC).

Senior Insp. Arieza Otida, the spokesperson of CCPO, said that there might be a link between the killing of CPDRC Jail Guard Jessie Castañares and the killing of inmate Jerryfer Peregrino.

“Ato na gilantaw nga angle karon. As to this moment gi-follow up na nato,” said Otida.

(We are looking in that angle now and following it up.)

Otida said that Guadalupe Police Station, in its investigation, found out from CPDRC reports that Castañares had driven a private car owned by Peregrino.

“It turned out nakit-an siya nga nigamit og private car owned by (that) CPDRC inmate. Siya mismo ang nagamit sa sakyanan as per investigation sa CPDRC,” said Otida.

(It turned out Castañares was caught using a private car owned by that CPDRC inmate. He was the one who drove around the car as per investigation of CPDRC.)

Peregrino was killed last Sept. 13 just meters away from CPDRC in Barangay Kalunasan, Cebu City, when he was about to attend a hearing for his drug case.

Killed also during the incident were two jail guards who escorted Peregrino.

Aside from his link to Peregrino, the police also found out from the CPDRC reports that the jail guard allegedly sold contraband such as cell phones and illegal drugs inside the detention center.

This was allegedly the reason that Castañares was suspended in October last year and in February this year, said Otida.