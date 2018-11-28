Dad pushes Wi-Fi in schools

STUDENTS, teachers and non-teaching personnel in Cebu City will enjoy free wireless internet access in all public and private educational institutions if a proposed ordinance pushing for this requirement will be approved by the City Council.

The proposed ordinance sponsored by Cebu City Councilor Eduardo Rama called the “Wireless Internet Access for Educational Institutions Ordinance in the City of Cebu,” however, had been referred to the Cebu City Council’s Committee on Laws and Information and Technology (IT) for scrutiny after it was discussed during Tuesday’s regular session.

The proposed measure was being discussed for final reading when it was referred to the IT committee.

The proposed measure aims to “improve learning techniques” and “modernize the delivery of information” to students through the use of Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

However, only bonafide enrolled students, faculty members and non-teaching personnel would be allowed to access the free Wi-Fi.