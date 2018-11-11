Makabayan bloc hits Duterte’s plan to form own ‘death squad’

Lawmakers from the House Makabayan bloc assailed on Wednesday the plan of President Rodrigo Duterte to create his own death squad to counter the Sparrow Units employed by the New People’s Army (NPA) during the Marcos era.

Gabriela Rep. Emmi de Jesus said the creation of the “Duterte Death Squad” “bodes of increased threats to the safety and lives of civilians.”

“This is a signal fire to worse state gangsterism and vigilantism, which are now already expressed under Oplan Tokhang and all-out war against perceived communist rebels,” she added in a statement.

On Tuesday, the Chief Executive bared his plan to create a “Duterte Death Squad” to match the NPA’s “talent in assassinating people.”

“One of these days I’ll be forced to create my own Sparrow (Unit)… I will match their talent in assassinating people. ‘Yun ang balak ko (That is my plan),” Duterte said in his speech during the turnover of housing units for the military and police at Camp Rajah Sikatuna in Carmen, Bohol.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana has expressed apprehensions against the plan, saying “there is great danger of abuse or mistakes in these undercover operations.”

Meanwhile , ACT Teachers Rep. Antonio Tinio lamented how Duterte has clearly abandoned the peace talks and ready to pursue an “all-out war and state-sanctioned vigilante violence and murder.”

For his part, Anakpawis Rep. Ariel Casilao said the President’s statement was “misleading,” as Duterte already has a death squad allegedly involved in extrajudicial killings.