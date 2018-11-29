Amid threats, Sinas urges cops to continue working

We will not be cowed.

This was the statement of Chief Superintendent Debold Sinas following reports that drug syndicates have hired hitmen to kill policemen.

Sinas ordered his men to continue working.

He, however, reminded all policemen to be careful.

Meanwhile, Cebu City Councilor Dave Tumulak urged the police to investigate and validate unofficial reports that drug groups dangle P20,000 for each dead policeman.

At the same time, he asked CCPO to intensify drug operations and to go after drug lords, and not just drug pushers.