CCTO expects improvement in traffic problems with military’s help

With the military involved in implementing traffic rules, the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) expects motorists to be more disciplined.

CCTO operations officer Francisco Ouano said their office welcomes the AFP’s assistance on manning traffic in Cebu City.

Members of the AFP will actively participate in the clearing of roads from traffic obstruction and in operations against colorum vehicles, and assist in the apprehension of traffic violators.

The roles of the different government agencies were laid down during the launching of the Inter-Agency Council, which is headed by Land Transportation Office (LTO) 7 Director Victor Emmanuel Caindec.