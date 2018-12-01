Advent season starts Sunday

Catholics in Cebu and the rest of the world today welcome the season of Advent, the start of another liturgical year.

Advent, a Latin word meaning adventus or “coming,” has a two-fold character, said Msgr. Joseph Tan, Spokesperson of the Cebu Archdiocese.

“It is time to prepare for Christmas when Christ’s first coming is remembered, and to anticipate Jesus’ second coming as judge and lord of the living and the dead,” he said.

Tan called on the people to deepen their spirituality and no to be swayed by the external preparation for Christmas.

In the Philippines, the new liturgical year is dedicated for the youth.