WATCH: Dela Rosa vows to bring back death penalty if elected senator

Former PNP chief Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa wants to bring back the death penalty if he will win as senator in next year’s election.

Dela Rosa, who was in Cebu said bringing back the penalty especially for convicted drug pushers is his main goal.