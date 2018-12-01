STC, SLCC DOMINATE

Defending champions St. Theresa’s College (STC) and St. Louis College-Cebu Cardinals ruled over their respective finals opponents to retain their titles in the 7th Private Schools Developmental League (PSDL) volleyball competition held yesterday at the SLCC covered court in Sudlon, Mandaue City, Cebu.

STC became the back-to-back champions in the girls division after defeating the SLCC Lady Cardinals, 15-25, 25-20, 25-15, 19-25, 15-7.

In the boys division, the SLCC Cardinals compensated for their girls’ loss by defending their title for the third straight year and bagging their fourth title in total by sweeping the Divine Life Institute of Cebu (DLIC), 25-14, 25-18, 15-8.

STC head coach Bernardo Jañola attributed their win to his players’ teamwork and determination.

“I am very proud of the girls. They really gave their all for this season and stepped up their game especially for this day,” Jañola told Cebu Daily News.

“I am thankful for all the supporters and I also thank the SLCC players. Both sides had a good fight and experience. It’s a win-win situation,” he added.

The south division top seed STC advanced to the semifinals after ending their elimination round with an immaculate 6-0 (win-loss) record.

STC’s Angeli Mariel Bacalso was hailed as the Most Valuable Player for the season.

“I am very thankful to receive such award and I would not have done it if not because of my teammates who deserve just the same,” the 16-year-old Bacalso said.

“Nothing is impossible. That is what we believed in and that is also the reason why we won,” she added.

Bacalso was mentioned by University of Southern Philippines Foundation girls head coach Yolanda Rizarri as one of the players who will be playing for her in the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) meet which will be held in February in Dumaguete City.

In the boys division, SLCC head coach Juvelito Veliganio said that “it was the first time we encountered a challenging game. Luckily, the players did not become too relax.”

“Sad to say, most of our first stringers will graduate. But I am still hopeful that we can make it to five-peat next season,” he added.

Britz Villahermosa of SLCC, who won the Most Valuable Player award, shared that it was a very satisfying ending for his secondary volleyball career since he will be graduating.

“We worked hard for this to happen,” Villahermosa said.

“I will be focusing more on my studies in college. I will miss all the bonding times with my teammates but this day will never be forgotten.”

Indiana Aerospace University (IAU) Spacers finished third in the girls division while Colegio de la Inmaculada Concepcion (CIC)-Mandaue placed the same in the boys division.