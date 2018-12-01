UV, USPF draw blood in Cesafi beach volleyball

THE defending champions in the men’s and boys divisions opened their campaign with victories as the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Beach Volleyball competition came off wraps yesterday at the Fort San Pedro sand court.

Men’s divsion champions University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers swept the Cebu Institute of Technology- University (CIT-U) Wildcats, 21-13, 21-19.

In the boys division rematch, defending champions University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) still got the better of runner-up University of Cebu (UC), 21-11, 28-26.

The rest of the games had USC winning against Ateneo, 21-13, 21-9; USJ-R defeating CIT-U, 21-9, 21-10; USJ-R handing Ateneo its second loss, 21-9, 21-13.

In the distaff side, girls defending champions University of San Jose- Recoletos (USJ-R) was not so lucky as it opened its campaign with two losses, 7-21, 10-21, against UC and, 17-21, 10-21, against USPF.

Other games in the men’s division saw CIT-U winning against Southwestern University (SWU)- Phinma, 14-21, 21-17, 15-11, and USPF ruling over USJ-R, 21-15, 21-16.

In the women’s divsion, USJ-R defeated USPF, 21-14, 21-8; Cebu Doctors’ University (CDU) won against UC, 21-15, 21-16; University of San Carlos (USC) thrashed CIT-U, 21-10, 21-15; and USJ-R ruled over UC, 21-9, 21-10.