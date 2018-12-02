Fair weather for most of PH on Sunday

Fair weather is expected for most of the Philippine archipelago on Sunday with only the northeast monsoon or amihan affecting the country, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Sunday.

The weather bureau said in its 4 a.m. weather bulletin that the whole of Luzon would have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains due to amihan. Pagasa described the impact of amihan as insignificant.

Pagasa weather specialist Loriedin de la Cruz said fair weather would also prevail over the Visayas and most of Mindanao, which at times would experience partly cloudy or cloudy skies.

However, the eastern section of Mindanao would see huge cloud clusters coming from the Pacific Ocean, De la Cruz said.

Pagasa advised residents of the Visayas and Mindanao to watch out for isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms.

The public should prepare for possible flash floods and landslides caused by severe thunderstorms, it warned.