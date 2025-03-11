What contents do you really like to see online?

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Up to what extent should one go just to create content?

Creativity and confidence are the two things seen by many as the top requirements to be able to gather viewers and engagements.

Recently, a Cebu-based vlogger has been receiving backlash for a content he did that caused traffic in one of the busiest streets in Consolacion, Cebu.

Known as Boss LB, he is now in hot water as the Highway Patrol Group in Central Visayas has recommended the filing of cases against the vlogger who was seen cosplaying and acting as a snail in the middle of the highway in the town.

The internet has also been abuzz about how most of the people today want to become content creators— they are a lot of them.

While this is not a crime to want to become a content creator, there are things they have to remember, like what contents they should do.

With that, Siloys have spoken and surprisingly, most of them are done with the “prank contents.”

“Paranormal/Truecrime-related youtube content are envogue nowadays. Also tech-related (unboxing/reviewing). Also food-related.” –Dennis Leigh Medilo

“Kanang maka inspire og maka encourage sa uban nga magbuhat og Maayong butang as a good example sa atong Community.” –MIBUMcares

“Kanang naay mga pagtulon an Dili pulos kabuang ug kana pod untang modest oi Dili binastos.” – Lyn Mendoza Eroy

“I suggest Philippine laws, Philippine history, World History, and Philosophy.” –Andrew Santos

While we see the internet as an added avenue for us to earn and widen our connections, let us put in our minds that children are also part of our audience.

What best way to standout? Be original, and share what you like the most with added research in the hopes that you cannot just entertain people, but inform and inspire them as well.

Always remember of your own safety too. Do not overshare and do not put your life at risk just for a single like!