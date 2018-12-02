Conag: Salvage victim used to work with cops

POLICE suspect that the killing of Danilo Caño, whose body was found dumped early Saturday morning in Sitio Manipis, Barangay Campo 4, Talisay City, was drug-related.

Supt. Marlu Conag, chief of the Talisay City Police Station, said in a phone interview on Sunday that Caño used to be an informant of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), who later on allegedly joined the illegal drug trade.

Caño, 27, who was a resident of Barangay Vito in Minglanilla town in southern Cebu, was found dead on Saturday morning with his hands tied with nylon rope and his face covered with cloth.

Conag said that the CCPO severed links with Caño after he was found to have allegedly offered his services to certain drug personalities in southern Cebu.

During their investigation, Conag said that they allegedly found out that Caño was a member of the group of a certain Ariel “Ladoy” Olyvar who operates in Barangay Maghaway, Talisay City.

Personnel from the Provincial Force Mobile Company (PFMC) and the Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) in Talisay and Regional Force Mobile Company (RFMC) led by Supt. Jason Villamater engaged Olyvar’s group in a shootout in a Nov. 24 anti-drug operation in Barangay Maghaway.

Drug suspects Warlito Tecson, Susano Labrador and Vincent Ceballos were killed during the police operation but Olyvar and a certain Jackson Segundino escaped.