18 year old killed in drug operation

AN 18 YEAR OLD man was killed in an alleged shoot out with policemen in Barangay Mabolo Cebu, Saturday evening.

SPO4 Raul Cosido said that Rafael Arciete, a resident of Barangay Tipolo, Mandaue City, was about to deal drugs in the Mabolo area – a neighboring village of Tipolo.

Most of the suspect’s clients were construction workers, said Cosido adding that Arciete resisted arrest and fired back at police operatives when accosted by them.

According to police, Arciete was spotted in the area about to deal drugs because it was a payday for construction workers.

Seized during the drug bust operation were several packs of shabu estimated to cost 141,000 pesos.