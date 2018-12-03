Waterfront Christmas goodies

It’s the season of giving and in the spirit of Christmas season, the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino has lined-up unique Christmas treats and goodies just for you.

Visit Madeleine’s Gingerbread House and check out our Christmas goodies. Share the joy of Christmas with our Christmas Chocolate Cookies, Ginger Spice Cookies, and Gingerbread Santa Cookies all sold in bundles of 4. We also have the Christmas Gingerbread Man and Oatmeal Raisin Cookies perfect for a cup of tea or coffee.

For a sweeter holiday season, grab our Christmas Fruit Bread and our Log Cakes which come in to two flavors: Strawberry and Pistachio.

Melt hearts and warm tummies with our adorable Gingerbread House that’s a perfect treat for the kids and kids at heart.

If you’re looking for extraordinary presents and giveaways for friends and relatives, we have our Christmas Hampers which come in three different packages. Package A comes with 5 goodies, Package B with 10 goodies, and Package C in 15 goodies; with each you may customize choosing from a list of items which includes our Liquor Creams, Praline Box, and different kinds of cookies. Prices range from Php 1,800.00 to Php 8,500.00.

Madeleine is located at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino’s Gourmet Walk. It is open from 7:00 AM – 12:00 MN daily. For inquiries and reservations, you may call 032 232 6888 local 8629.

Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino is celebrating its 20th year located at 1 Salinas Dr. Lahug Cebu City. The hotel is one of the well-known landmarks in Cebu City and is the premiere venue for events and conventions in the country. The latest updates are at www.waterfronthotels.com.ph, www.facebook.com/WaterfrontCebu and @waterfrontcebu on Twitter and Instagram. For more information, the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino can be reached at 032 232 6888.

Waterfront Hotels & Casinos under the Waterfront Philippines, Inc. is the country’s largest Filipino-owned and managed first class hotel chain. In Cebu, it operates the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino. Visit www.waterfronthotels.com.ph or call 1-800-10WFRONT8

