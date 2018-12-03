WINNING IN PENANG

Citigreen junior tennis team bag seven gold medals in RGB-Penang Open

Members of the Citigreen junior tennis team made the country proud after bagging seven gold medals in the 35th RGB-Penang Open International Juniors Tennis Age Group Championships held from November 29 to December 3 in Penang, Malaysia.

The Citigreen Tennis Resort, the only red clay court in Cebu City, made it possible for these young netters mostly coming from Visayas and Mindanao to compete in an international event as this is part of their incentive for winning their respective divisions in last October’s Globe Citigreen Junior Tennis Cup 2018.

Three of the gold medals were won in the singles events while the rest were bagged in the doubles competition.

Accounting for the gilts were Heinz Aslan Carbonilla, who clinched the 12 Boys title with a 6-2, 6-0, overwhelming of Se Hyuk Cho of Korea; Brent Signmond Cortes, who survived fellow Filipino Angil Balaoing, 7-5, 6-0; and Jose Maria Pague, who also outclassed another Filipino in Sebastian Santos, 6-1, 6-4.

In the doubles event, the tandem of Ma. Judy Ann Padilla and Tenielle Madis bested Korea’s pair of Hyun Lee and Kain Lee for the 12 Girls title while Cortes and Balaoing bagged the 14 Boys gold after outsmarting the Uzbekistan pair of Saidamin Akbarov and Bekhruz Mirjalilov, 6-2, 6-1.

The 18 Girls title was also pocketed by the duo of Elizabeth Abarquez of Cebu and Princess Debbie Gom-os, who rallied against the pair of Tamie En-Ying Chew of Australia and Bharthie Murugan of Malaysia, 3-6, 6-2, 10-3.

The Filipino pair of Pague and Nilo Ledama also clinched the 18 Boys title via a 6-1, 6-1 thrashing of fellow Filipinos Sebastian Santos and Raven Lance Hitosis, 6-1, 6-1.

Other members of the Citigreen team also chipped in gold medals in the doubles event while partnering with netters from other countries.

Kean Sebastian Enriquez partnered with Malaysia’s Muhammad Adeeb Bin Muhammad Azhari for the 10 Boys title while Daveaine Gauran played on the same side with Heewon Ju to bag the 10 Girls title.

Up next for the Citigreen netters is the 38th Tuanku Syed Putra (Perlis-Milo) International Junior Tennis Championships, which will start today until December 8 in Perlis, Malaysia.