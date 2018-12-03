CCPO treats girl to fun-filled activities

‘KID SAGOT KITA’ THIS CHRISTMAS

Erica was looking nervous as she walked around the grounds of Camp Sotero Cabahug on Monday morning.

She even cried because of fear upon seeing the police officers. But her fear was gone after the police treated her to fun-filled activities.

The eight-year-old Erica was chosen by the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) as the first recipient of their Christmas program dubbed as “Kid Sagot Kita,” which aims to adopt a street child for a day this Christmas and treat them to fun-filled activities they never experience before.

CCPO Director Royina Garma personally accompanied the child to the different tourist spots in Cebu City like the Sirao Flower Farm, Temple of Leah, among others.

The city police chief then took Erica to a mall and bought her new clothes and together they watched a movie.

Starting yesterday, all 11 police stations in the city are required to adopt a street child a day this Christmas.

In a separate interview, Chief Insp. Paul Albotra, Parian Police Station chief, said he personally chose Erica as the recipient of their adopt a child program.

“Nakit-an na nako siya one time gawas sa simbahan uban sa iyang manghod naghuwat og rasyon sa simbahan,” Albotra said. (I saw her outside a church together with her baby brother waiting for food rations from the church).

Albotra said Erica has two younger siblings and her mother is jobless, while her father is just a scavenger.

In an earlier interview, Garma said they wanted the street children to experience the life of a normal child.

“Kasi deprived talaga sila sa mga ganito. Sa pamamagitan ng pag-treat sa kanila, ma-experience nila yung normal life as a kid,”

said Garma. (Because they are really deprived of these things. By treating them, we will be able to help them experience a normal life of a kid).

For the past several years, the CCPO has been giving gifts to some street children in the city as part of their tradition during the Christmas season.

This year, Garma said that aside from giving gifts, they also wanted the children to experience fun activities that they will never forget.

“Nakita ko kasi that most gifts we gave to these children puro doleout (This time) we want to offer an experience that they will never forget,” said Garma.

“Siguro we cannot please all of these street children but at least we will be able to touch their lives,” said Garma said.

She said she hoped that through the “Kid Sagot Kita” program, the police will be able to inspire the street kids to strive hard for their future.

“This, I think, is the best gift that we can give them this Christmas,” Garma concluded.