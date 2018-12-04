US Embassy closed on Wednesday to mourn Bush

Following the death of former President George H.W. Bush, the United States Embassy in Manila announced on Tuesday that would close its offices on Wednesday.

“The U.S. Embassy in the Philippines and affiliated offices will be closed to the public on Wednesday, December 5, in observance of the National Day of Mourning for President George H.W. Bush,” the embassy said in an advisory.

The Embassy said that it would resume its regular operations and its affiliated offices on Thursday, December 6.

Bush died on Saturday at the age of 94.

He served as the 41st president of the United States from 1989 to 1993.