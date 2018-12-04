Dela Pisa scores 30 as UV defeats CTS

THE DEFENDING champions University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers picked up another win as they routed the Cebu Technological School (CTS) Scanners, 98-81, in the 40-47 division of the CAAA Basketball Alumni Association (CBAA) Flashback Season 2 last weekend at the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) gym.

Randy dela Pisa was a one-man wrecking crew for UV as he piled up 30 points.

In other games, the Salazar Institute of Technology (SIT) Skyblazers nabbed two wins, first beating the University of Cebu (UC), 73-66, as Ronan Isidro canned 22 markers to defeat the Dondon Hontiveros-led Aguilas.

Then, SIT continued its winning run with an 88-72 win over the Southwestern University (SWU) Cobras.

The USPF Panthers also claimed the scalp of the UC Aguilas, 74-64.