DOTr launches oplan to assist Christmas travelers

Secretary Arthur Tugade has directed all offices and attached agencies of the Department of Transportation (DOTr) be ready to assist motorists and travelers during the Christmas break.

Tugade announced on Wednesday the launch of “Oplan Biyaheng Ayos: Pasko 2018″ to ensure the safety and comfort of passengers going to and from the provinces this season.

“Ito ang panahong pinakahihintay ng karamihan sa ating mga kababayan, kaya nais nating matulungan silang makarating nang mabilis, komportable, at ligtas sa kanilang mga mahal sa buhay,” Tugade said in a statement.

“Gagawin ko, sampu ng mga kawani at ahensya sa ilalim ng DOTr, ang lahat upang maibigay sa kanila ito,” he added.

The oplan will start on December 10 and will end on January 5, 2019.

Subsequently, DOTr Assistant Secretary for Special Concerns Manuel Gonzales issued a memorandum to work round-the-clock and open direct communications to all branches of the agency.

This, according to the memorandum, aims to prevent the pile up of concerns aired by the public regarding traffic.

The DOTr said that incident reports and traffic updates would be reported real time on its social media accounts and website.